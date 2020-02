Feb 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc’s private banking unit on Monday named Itay Blasenheim its managing director and global head of direct private investments (DPI), according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Blasenheim joins Citi Private Bank after serving as the managing director at Wall Street peer JPMorgan Chase & Co’s private banking unit.

He will be based in New York and report to Chief Investment Officer David Bailin. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)