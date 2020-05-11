MOVES-Citi taps former Barclays exec as global head of equities unit

May 11 (Reuters) - The third-largest U.S. lender Citigroup Inc said on Monday it had appointed former Barclays’ executive Fater Belbachir as the global head of its equities business.

Belbachir, who will start in August, most recently served as global head of equities and cross asset structuring in Barclays Plc.

Citi also appointed Okan Pekin as the head of securities services. The appointments are a part of the bank’s decision to organize the equities and securities services (ESS) under two leaders, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)