Funds News
September 10, 2019 / 7:16 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

MOVES-Citigroup hires Goldman Sachs exec to run U.S. investment grade bonds business

1 Min Read

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Marc Banziger to become Co-Head of Corporates for U.S. Investment Grade Bonds, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Banziger joins the third-largest bank by assets after 10 years in Goldman’s investment bank where he lead healthcare investment grade financing.

Jeff Kania has been promoted to be the other co-head, according to the memo signed by North American Investment Grade Capital Markets head Peter Aherne. (Reporting by Imani Moise)

