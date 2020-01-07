MOVES-Citigroup names David Chubak head of retail banking

(Adds context on potential branch expansion)

By Imani Moise

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc on Tuesday named David Chubak head of U.S. retail banking effective immediately, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The announcement marks the first major appointment by new global consumer banking head Jane Fraser since she took the position.

Chubak, who joined the bank in 2013, was previously the global head of retail banking and consumer lending and had served as head of productivity, where he focused on cost cutting.

In his new role, Chubak will work toward helping achieve Citigroup’s ambition to become a national consumer bank, expanding its wealth management business and rethinking Citi’s branch footprint, the memo signed by Fraser and U.S. Consumer Banking head Anand Selva said.

At an investor conference last year, Selva said the bank was open to adding branches in new markets.

Citi’s retail bank primarily operates in six metropolitan areas.

Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, has been relying on its robust credit card business to drive growth in its retail bank. The New-York based bank has been pitching deposit accounts to credit card customers, which has led to billions of dollars in deposits gathered outside its physical branch network.

Fraser was named global head of the consumer bank and president late last year, putting her in a position to succeed Citigroup’s chief executive officer, Michael Corbat.