MOVES-Citigroup names new head of North American global subsidiaries group

April 27 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Monday it named Anand Chandrasekhar head of its North American global subsidiaries group.

The group sits within Citigroup’s banking, capital markets and advisory division, which caters to large multinational companies.

The Citi veteran will move to New York after running the global subsidiaries business in India for 10 years.

“Under his leadership, GSG India has become the largest GSG country franchise in the world and is now fully organized under Industry coverage lines,” global subsidiaries executive Marc Merlino said in a memo seen by Reuters.