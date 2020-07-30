Company News
July 30, 2020 / 9:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Citigroup promotes Stephen Randall to global head of liquidity management

Imani Moise

1 Min Read

July 30 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Thursday it promoted Stephen Randall to lead liquidity management services globally, putting the 24-year company veteran in charge of managing more than half of the mega-bank’s deposit base.

Randall, who was most recently head of regional treasury, will begin his new role next month, Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions Naveed Sultan said in a memo.

Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, had $1.2 trillion in deposits as of the end of June. (Reporting by Imani Moise; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below