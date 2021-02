FILE PHOTO: The logo of Citi bank is pictured at an exhibition hall in Bangkok, Thailand, May 12, 2016. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha/File Photo

(Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said late on Friday that outgoing Chief Executive Officer Mike Corbat’s compensation for 2020 would be $19 million, a 21% decrease from 2019, according to a regulatory filing.

The total is comprised of $1.5 million in base salary and an incentive award of $17.5 million.