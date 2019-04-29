MOVES-Citi North America Private Bank names unit chair -memo

(Adds details of corporate moves)

By Imani Moise

April 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc North America Private Bank head Tracey Warson is leaving the role to become chair of the unit effective June 3, according to an internal memo on Monday seen by Reuters.

As part of the chairman’s role created specifically for her, Warson will relocate to San Francisco and focus on the wealth management arm’s clients, talent and strategy, the memo signed by Global Private Bank head Peter Charrington said.

Warson, who had been based in New York and had led the unit for about five years, will continue to work closely with the North America chief once a successor is announced.

An internal search for her replacement will begin this week after the job is posted.

Charrington also said in the memo that the wealth management team that serves legal professionals will become a standalone unit within the private bank unit. Law Firm Group head Naz Vahid will report directly to Charrington beginning on June 3. (Reporting by Imani Moise in New York Editing by Richard Chang and Matthew Lewis)