MOVES-Citigroup names Ida Liu head of North America private bank- memo

(Adds details and background)

By Imani Moise

June 3 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has named Ida Liu to head its private bank in North America, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Liu replaces Tracey Warson, who the bank announced in April would take on a more advisory role in the business as chairman.

Liu joined Citi’s private bank in 2007 and has helped strengthen the region’s ties to the business in Asia, according to the memo signed by global Private Bank head Peter Charrington.

The Private Bank’s assets are heavily concentrated in Asia. In the most recent quarter, 30% of the units loan book was concentrated in Hong Kong, according to filings. (Reporting by Imani Moise Editing by Tom Brown and Diane Craft)