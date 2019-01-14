Citigroup adjusted profit rises 14 pct on lower expenses

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reported a 14 percent rise in adjusted quarterly profit on Monday, as lower expenses offset a decline in revenue in its fixed income business.

Excluding a one-time tax related gain, profit rose to $4.22 billion, or $1.61 a share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec.31 from $3.70 billion, or $1.28 a share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 2 percent to $17.12 billion.

Analysts were expecting quarterly revenue of $17.55 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.