Bonds News
January 14, 2020 / 1:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Citigroup profit rises 15% as credit card, trading revenue jump

1 Min Read

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reported a 15% jump in fourth-quarter profit on Tuesday, driven by higher credit card and trading revenue, as well as a lower tax bill.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $4.98 billion, or $2.15 per share, in the three months ended Dec. 31, from $4.31 billion, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding the impact of a tax benefit, the bank earned $1.90 per share. (citi.us/2tZ7XOu)

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.84 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if the reported numbers were comparable with the consensus estimate. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru and Imani Moise and Sweta Singh in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below