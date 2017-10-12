FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Citigroup profit rises on asset sale benefit, cost cuts
Sections
Featured
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
California wildfires
California 'horror' fires burn on, 40 dead in one week
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
October 12, 2017 / 12:09 PM / 3 days ago

Citigroup profit rises on asset sale benefit, cost cuts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc reported a 7.6 percent increase in quarterly profit from a gain on an asset sale, lower costs and better-than-expected trading revenue.

The fourth-biggest U.S. bank by assets said on Thursday that net income rose to $4.13 billion in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $3.84 billion a year earlier.

Earnings per share rose about 15 percent to $1.42 from $1.24 as the company shrank the number of shares outstanding by 7 percent - buying back stock under its biggest capital return plan approved by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Results included a $355 million gain, worth 13 cents a share, from the previously disclosed sale of a fixed income market analytics and index business.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. It was not immediately clear if the numbers were comparable.

JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, earlier on Thursday reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, but said its bond trading revenue slumped 27 percent. (Reporting by Sweta Singh in Bengaluru and David Henry in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.