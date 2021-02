Feb 26 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Friday it recorded an additional $390 million in operating expenses in the 2020 fourth quarter after a federal judge ruled that it was not entitled to recoup the money it mistakenly wired to lenders of Revlon Inc last year.

As a result, Citigroup revised its fourth-quarter earnings to $1.92 per share down from $2.08, according to a filing. (Reporting by Imani Moise)