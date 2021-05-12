Citigroup fails to obtain longer freeze on botched Revlon transfer

NEW YORK, May 12 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Wednesday rejected Citigroup Inc’s request to extend a freeze on about $504 million it accidentally sent a group of Revlon Inc lenders, while it appeals his decision that they can keep the money.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman in Manhattan also gave Citigroup seven days to appeal, and said if it does his existing temporary restraining order over the assets will remain in effect pending a ruling.