Citigroup CEO Corbat plans to visit Russia next week - source

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Michael Corbat, chief executive officer of Citigroup, plans to visit Russia next week and meet with central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday.

The source did not provide other details. A central bank spokeswoman declined to comment, citing a policy of not discussing the governor's private meetings. Citibank's press office in Moscow declined to comment.

Visits to Russia by chief executives of blue-chip U.S. companies have become less frequent since Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, and the Western sanctions which followed.

Citibank is among Russia's top-20 lenders by assets, according to Interfax data, and is present in the credit card business, consumer lending and investment banking, among other financial services.