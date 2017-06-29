FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Citigroup CEO Corbat plans to visit Russia next week - source
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
U.S.
Cities step up removal of Confederate statues, despite violence
Pain for OxyContin maker
OxyContin
Pain for OxyContin maker
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
Politics
Trump's popularity faces test in Alabama's Senate race
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2017 / 3:09 PM / 2 months ago

Citigroup CEO Corbat plans to visit Russia next week - source

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 29 (Reuters) - Michael Corbat, chief executive officer of Citigroup, plans to visit Russia next week and meet with central bank governor Elvira Nabiullina, a source familiar with the plans told Reuters on Thursday.

The source did not provide other details. A central bank spokeswoman declined to comment, citing a policy of not discussing the governor's private meetings. Citibank's press office in Moscow declined to comment.

Visits to Russia by chief executives of blue-chip U.S. companies have become less frequent since Russia's 2014 annexation of Ukraine's Crimea region, and the Western sanctions which followed.

Citibank is among Russia's top-20 lenders by assets, according to Interfax data, and is present in the credit card business, consumer lending and investment banking, among other financial services.

Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.