May 2, 2018 / 9:03 AM / Updated an hour ago

Citi's senior banker says rate environment supportive of corporates raising funds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIYADH, May 2 (Reuters) - The global interest rate environment is supportive of companies wanting to raise money, said James Forese, president of Citigroup and chief executive of the bank’s institutional clients group.

Forese said there had been a normalisation of interest rate policies but the global market was still accommodative to companies seeking to raise funds.

Speaking at a business conference in Riyadh, he added that Citigroup was considering expanding its activities in Saudi Arabia into a full banking licence.

Reporting by Tom Arnold and Stephen Kalin, writing by Davide Barbuscia Editing by Catherine Evans

