FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Regulatory News - Americas
June 13, 2018 / 1:03 PM / in 2 hours

Senate Democrats seek probe of SEC comments to Citigroup on guns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Democrats on Wednesday asked the Securities and Exchange Commission’s inspector general to investigate reports that Commissioner Michael Piwowar linked possible regulatory action to Citigroup’s policy on gun sales.

Citigroup in March added restrictions on firearms sales for new retail-sector clients after a mass school shooting in Parkland, Florida, drawing the ire of the U.S. gun lobby.

“Recent news reports indicate that the Commissioner ‘castigat them for straying into social policy’ while ‘glowering and speaking emphatically’ about guns,” the senators said in the letter.

“Most concerning are reports that Commissioner Piwowar delivered a ‘thinly veiled threat’ by suggesting that the Commission would withhold support for Citigroup’s regulatory request due to the company’s unrelated and entirely lawful corporate practices relating to firearms.” (Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Susan Heavey; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.