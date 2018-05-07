Activist investor ValueAct takes $1.2 billion stake in Citi - WSJ

May 7 (Reuters) - Activist investor ValueAct Capital Partners LP has built a roughly $1.2 billion stake in Citigroup Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday.

ValueAct, which has built the position over the past four to five months, continues to boost it "opportunistically", according to the report. (on.wsj.com/2jEtzY5)

The stake amounts to about 0.7 percent of Citigroup, which has a market value of $175 billion, WSJ said. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)