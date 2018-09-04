MOVES-Citi Swiss country head Braden named CEO's new chief of staff

ZURICH, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Citigroup’s Kristine Braden has been named chief of staff to CEO Mike Corbat, after she championed diversity and innovation during three and a half years running the bank’s Swiss operations.

While leading the Swiss unit, Braden became the first female board member appointed to the Swiss Bankers Association. She also became head of the country’s Association of Foreign Banks.

In May 2017, she became president of Advance, an organisation that won support that year from Swiss firms such as Nestle, UBS and Credit Suisse for its campaign to support and promote women. reut.rs/2ncjmlv

Braden will succeed Sara Wechter as chief of staff to Corbat on Oct. 1, the CEO said in an internal memo on Tuesday seen by Reuters and confirmed by the bank.

The bank has not yet named a new head of its Swiss business.