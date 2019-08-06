3rd Circuit revives whistleblower's Sarbanes-Oxley claim against Citigroup

A federal appeals court has revived part of a former Citigroup worker’s whistleblower lawsuit alleging that he was fired after reporting improprieties in the firm’s internal complaint system.

Former Citigroup data center employee Abdul Jaludi had sued Citigroup for alleged violations of anti-retaliation provisions of the 2002 Sarbanes Act and the U.S. Racketeer-Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO), claims that a lower court had forced into arbitration.

