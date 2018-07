July 2 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc named Mohamed Abdel Kader as Citi Country Officer to lead the bank’s franchise in Egypt, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Kader joined Citi in Egypt in 1995 and has been serving as country treasurer since 2008. He will continue to serve as head of markets for Egypt. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru)