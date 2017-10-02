9th Circuit revives lawsuit over CitiMortgage foreclosure records

CitiMortgage must face a proposed class action accusing it of using falsely notarized documents for hundreds of foreclosures in multiple states, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a 2-1 decision on Friday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in dismissing the lawsuit on the grounds that named plaintiff David Kester had failed to show that the documents had a material defect. Arizona law bars the filing of invalid property documents, and Kester did not have to prove that the documents were materially defective, the appeals court said.

