9th Circuit revives lawsuit over CitiMortgage foreclosure records
#Westlaw News
October 2, 2017 / 9:18 PM / in 18 days

9th Circuit revives lawsuit over CitiMortgage foreclosure records

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

CitiMortgage must face a proposed class action accusing it of using falsely notarized documents for hundreds of foreclosures in multiple states, a federal appeals court ruled.

In a 2-1 decision on Friday, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said a lower court erred in dismissing the lawsuit on the grounds that named plaintiff David Kester had failed to show that the documents had a material defect. Arizona law bars the filing of invalid property documents, and Kester did not have to prove that the documents were materially defective, the appeals court said.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2yT5DGO

