Judge rejects class status in CitiMortgage robocall lawsuit

A federal judge in Chicago has denied class status to a lawsuit accusing CitiMortgage of placing millions of unwanted calls or text messages to consumers’ cellphones nationwide, ruling that the case involved too many individual circumstances to be resolved on a classwide basis.

The 2013 lawsuit said CitiMortgage violated the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act by repeatedly calling customers who had asked not to be called, but U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said the plaintiffs did not identify a way to prove in one stroke that class members had not consented to the calls. Such calls are not illegal if consumers consent to them.

