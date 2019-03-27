Westlaw News
Extended bank overdraft fees not interest, 1st Circuit rules

Fees assessed by banks when customers leave their accounts overdrawn for several days are not illegal interest rates, a federal appeals court in Boston ruled, the first U.S. appeals court to decide whether such fees constitute interest.

In a decision on Tuesday, a divided panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court’s dismissal of a lawsuit against Rhode Island-based Citizens Bank, saying the $30 it charges when checking accounts remain overdrawn several days is a service fee, not interest for extending credit.

