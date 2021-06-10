Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Auto & Truck Manufacturers

France's Citroen charged with consumer fraud over dieselgate probe

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 10 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis said on Thursday that its French Citroen unit had been charged with consumer fraud by French prosecutors in a far-reaching diesel emissions probe.

The company said in a statement that Citroen would have to pay bail of 8 million euros and would have to provide a bank guarantee of 25 million euros for potential compensation for losses.

Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up