Citron to discuss 2021 investment opportunities on Clubhouse - tweet

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The social audio app Clubhouse is seen on a mobile phone in this illustration picture taken February 8, 2021. REUTERS/Florence Lo/Illustration

(Reuters) - Citron Research, run by short-seller Andrew Left, plans to discuss investment opportunities for 2021 on audio-based social network Clubhouse on Thursday, the firm said on its Twitter handle.

“Follow Citron Research on Clubhouse. Tomorrow we will start a room and will discuss...new most compelling asymmetrical invest opps of 2021,” Citron Research tweeted.

Citron’s discussion will also include the current state of activist short-selling and updates on past recommendations, the firm said.

Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

