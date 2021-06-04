City Developments files for Singapore REIT IPO of UK assets

SINGAPORE, June 4 (Reuters) - City Developments Ltd said on Friday it has applied to regulators for a potential listing of its U.K. commercial properties via a real estate investment trust (REIT) on the Singapore bourse.

IFR reported on Thursday that the IPO could be worth up to S$1 billion ($753 million) with a targeted launch in September.

City Developments declined to comment beyond its statement, in which it did not provide a deal value.

A successful listing would mark the first REIT initial public offering on the Singapore Exchange this year.

The company’s CDL Hospitality Trusts, which listed in 2006 on the Singapore Exchange, owns hotel assets valued at S$3.1 billion, according to its website.

Shares of City Developments, which builds residential properties as well as owns office and retail assets, were 0.5% lower at S$7.79 on Friday morning, while the broader market was down 0.1%. The company’s shares have fallen about 1.6% so far this year. ($1 = 1.3278 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore Editing by Ed Davies)