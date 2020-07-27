Company News
July 27, 2020 / 6:32 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

City Pub Group sees profits returning since reopening

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - City Pub Group said on Monday it traded profitably in its first three weeks after opening, but revenues were just 63% of the equivalent period last year.

The British pub operator, which has reopened 32 of its 48 pubs since July 4, posted total sales of 1.8 million pounds ($2.31 million) and said it intends to reopen all of its pubs in the next two months, or earlier if social distancing measures are eased further.

$1 = 0.7798 pounds Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
