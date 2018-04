LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - British fibre broadband company CityFibre said on Tuesday it had agreed to be acquired for 538 million pounds ($750 million) in cash by a consortium formed by Antin and West Street Infrastructure Partners.

The consortium will pay 81 pence for each CityFibre share, a 93 percent premium to the closing price of 42 pence a share on Monday, CityFibre said. ($1 = 0.7174 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle, editing by James Davey)