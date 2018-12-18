Healthcare
December 18, 2018

Civitas to sell itself to Centerbridge Partners for $641 mln

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Civitas Solutions Inc, a U.S. provider of home and community health services to people with disabilities, on Tuesday signed a deal to be acquired by funds advised by Centerbridge Partners L.P. in a deal valued at $641 million.

Centerbridge will buy all outstanding shares of Civitas common stock for $17.75 each, representing a premium of 13.5 percent to Civitas’ Tuesday close, which will come to an enterprise value of $1.4 billion, the two companies said.

