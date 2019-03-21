Corrections News
March 21, 2019 / 8:44 AM / Updated an hour ago

REFILE-Hong Kong developer CK Asset 2018 net profit rises 33.2 pct

1 Min Read

(Removes extraneous word in headline tag)

HONG KONG, March 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong property developer CK Asset Holdings Ltd said on Thursday its 2018 net profit rose 33.2 percent, beating forecasts.

Net profit during the year was HK$40.12 billion ($5.11 billion), beating a forecast of HK$29.95 billion from Refinitiv SmartEstimate. SmartEstimates improve upon the accuracy of the average estimate by placing a higher weight on recent forecasts and on top-rated analysts.

The company, which also has interests in aircraft leasing, infrastructure and utility assets, said total revenue increased 1 percent to HK$64.5 billion. ($1 = 7.8478 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

