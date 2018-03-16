FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 16, 2018 / 8:50 AM / Updated 15 hours ago

CK Hutchison Chairman Li Ka-shing to retire, become adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s richest man Li Ka-shing will retire as chairman of CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting on May 10, the ports-to-telecoms conglomerate said in a filing to the Hong Kong bourse on Friday.

Li will, as expected, stay on as senior adviser to the group. His eldest son Victor Li, who was named successor several years ago, will take over the reins of the business.

Victor, already on the board, is seen as a steady hand unlikely to change course.

Li, who ranks 23rd on Forbes’ global rich list, will also retire from the chairmanship of CK Asset Holdings Ltd, the property group said in its earnings statement.

There was a media report last year indicating Li would retire in 2018, but the billionaire businessman had brushed it off, saying he had not yet decided when to step down and that he would stay on as an adviser even after retirement. (Reporting by Donny Kwok and Venus Wu; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

