Claim Google allowed a suspected counterfeiter to continue advertising may proceed

A federal judge in New Jersey on Thursday narrowed a consumer-products company’s patent, copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit against Google LLC, but declined to dismiss it outright or to compel arbitration.

U.S. District Judge William Martini axed claims of direct infringement but allowed InvenTel Products, an “As Seen on TV” retailer based in Rockaway, New Jersey, to proceed with its claims of contributory infringement based on allegations that Google knowingly allowed an alleged counterfeiter to use its advertising and analytics services.

