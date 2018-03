The official committee of unsecured creditors for retailer Claire’s Stores Inc has hired Cooley as its law firm and Province as its financial advisor, according to court filings and sources.

Claire’s is a global retailer with more than 7,500 locations selling jewelry and accessories for teens. The company filed for bankruptcy on March 19 to restructure $2.1 billion in debt.

