Israel's IDB receives offer for Clal Insurance stake

TEL AVIV, July 27 (Reuters) - Israeli holding company IDB Development Corp said on Thursday that an overseas group had made an offer for its 50 percent stake in Clal Insurance .

IDB is required to sell its stake under Israeli regulations, which prohibit holding companies from owning both financial and non-financial businesses. However, two previous attempts to sell one of Israel's biggest insurers failed.

"The company is studying the offer," IDB said in a statement. "At this time there is no certainty the offer will lead to negotiations ... or that a deal will be completed."

IDB did not identify the potential buyer or provide further details.

The offer is based on a valuation for Clal Insurance of 4.7 billion shekels ($1.3 billion), as recorded in its 2016 financial report, subject to due diligence, IDB said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.

IDB's controlling shareholder, Argentinian businessman Eduardo Elsztain, said last September he had hired JPMorgan to find a buyer for Clal Insurance, after two failed attempts by IDB to sell its stake to Chinese investors.

The Israeli government has been reluctant to approve the purchase of key financial assets such as insurers by Chinese investors, fretting over pension cash.

Another Israeli conglomerate, Delek Group, has also run into difficulties selling its controlling stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings.

Last month Delek said its planned sale to China's Fujian Yango Group had been called off by both sides after it failed to secure regulatory approval. ($1 = 3.5565 shekels) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Susan Fenton)