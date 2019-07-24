Switzerland Market Report
July 24, 2019 / 5:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Clariant CEO exits after less than a year on the job

ZURICH, July 24 (Reuters) - Clariant Chief Executive Ernesto Ochiello resigned abruptly after less than a year on the job, the Swiss specialty chemicals maker said on Wednesday.

Hariolf Kottmann, the former CEO and board chairman, will assume leadership duties on an interim basis until a successor is found, the company said. Ochiello is exiting in the midst of negotiations with 25% stakeholder Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) over the future of the business area high performance materials. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by Riham Alkousaa)

