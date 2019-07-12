Clariant expects final bids for Medical Specialties business -sources

ZURICH, July 12 (Reuters) - Swiss chemicals maker Clariant is entering the final stages of the sale of its packaging business, part of a wider streamlining to be completed by the end of 2020, sources close to the matter said.

The company is expecting U.S. packaging makers AptarGroup and Morgan Stanley Capital Partners-backed Comar to submit final offers for its Medical Specialties unit later this month, they added. Clariant declined to comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by John Miller)