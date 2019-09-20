Clariant licenses ethanol plant technology to Orlen on biofuel hopes

ZURICH, Sept 20 (Reuters) - Clariant has licensed ethanol plant technology to Polish fuel company Orlen, the Swiss specialty chemicals maker said on Friday, on hopes that biofuels made from agricultural waste products will gain ground in Europe.

Clariant, which gave neither a date for completion of the plant nor financial details, said “the agreement supports the intention to realize a full scale commercial plant for the production of cellulosic ethanol from agricultural residues.”

At 25,000 tons production annually, the Orlen plant in southeastern Poland is slated to be half the size of the flagship ethanol plant Clariant broke ground on last year in Romania. Clariant is investing more than 100 million euros ($110.56 million)in the Romanian facility, it has said. ($1 = 0.9045 euros) (Reporting by John Miller Editing by Shri Navaratnam)