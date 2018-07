ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Clariant’s planned strategic update on its cooperation with Saudi Basic Industries may be delayed as antitrust approvals for the Saudi company’s 25 percent stake in the Swiss speciality chemical maker take longer than expected.

Clariant Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann told Reuters on Wednesday that timing of the update, originally planned for early September, is now uncertain. (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)