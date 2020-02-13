Switzerland Market Report
February 13, 2020 / 6:15 AM / Updated 4 hours ago

Clariant 2019 profit plunges on EU probe charge, weaker performance

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Clariant 2019 profit plunged as the Swiss chemicals maker set aside money to cover costs from a competition law investigation by the European Commission, on weaker performance in its discontinued operations and due to higher taxes.

Net profit fell to 38 million Swiss francs ($38.88 million), down from 356 million francs in 2018. Sales measured in Swiss francs fell slightly to 4.39 billion francs, from 4.4 billion francs, the company said in a statement.

$1 = 0.9774 Swiss francs Reporting by John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below