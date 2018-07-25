Clariant confirms 2018 outlook as H1 sales, profit rise

ZURICH, July 25 (Reuters) - Swiss specialty chemicals maker Clariant confirmed its 2018 outlook as it is helped by its business with catalysts that speed up other chemical reactions as well as a unit that makes ingredients for soap and shampoo.

First-half net income rose to 211 million Swiss francs ($212.38 million), the company said in a statement on Wednesday, up from 153 million francs a year ago. Sales rose 8 percent to 3.4 billion, from 3.1 billion francs in the same period in 2017.

For 2018, Clariant said it is confident of achieving sales growth in local currency, as well as improvements in operating cash flow and profitability before exceptional items, it said.