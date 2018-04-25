Clariant posts Q1 sales beat as catalyst business recovers

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant beat analyst expectations for first-quarter sales as demand for its chemical catalysts recovered, prompting the company to confirm on Wednesday its 2018 and mid-term targets.

Sales rose 7 percent to 1.72 billion Swiss francs ($1.75 billion), better than the average analyst forecast of 1.68 billion francs in a Reuters poll. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation not including one-time items rose to 268 million francs, marginally better than the 266 million poll estimate. ($1 = 0.9810 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields)