Clariant Q1 sales, profit fall, says COVID-19 impact to intensify

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant said on Thursday that its first-quarter sales and profit fell as the new coronavirus pandemic hit results, adding the impact of the crisis will be greater during the current quarter.

Sales fell 12% to 1.019 billion Swiss francs ($1.05 billion)compared to 1.164 billion francs a year ago, the Muttenz-based company said. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to 157 million francs from 183 million, it added.