Switzerland Market Report
April 30, 2020 / 5:12 AM / Updated an hour ago

Clariant Q1 sales, profit fall, says COVID-19 impact to intensify

1 Min Read

ZURICH, April 30 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant said on Thursday that its first-quarter sales and profit fell as the new coronavirus pandemic hit results, adding the impact of the crisis will be greater during the current quarter.

Sales fell 12% to 1.019 billion Swiss francs ($1.05 billion)compared to 1.164 billion francs a year ago, the Muttenz-based company said. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation fell to 157 million francs from 183 million, it added.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below