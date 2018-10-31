FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Imprisoned In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Switzerland Market Report
October 31, 2018 / 6:20 AM / in an hour

Clariant sees sales growth slow amid softer China business

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant, whose biggest shareholder is Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), said on Wednesday its sales growth slowed in the third quarter as its business in China softened.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation before exceptionals was 241 million Swiss francs ($239.78 million), compared to the 247 million franc average in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 5 percent in local currencies to 1.6 billion francs, it said in a statement, compared to 1.627 billion in the poll.

In the second quarter, Clariant sales had risen 7 percent. ($1 = 1.0051 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.