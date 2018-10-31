Clariant sees sales growth slow amid softer China business

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant, whose biggest shareholder is Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC), said on Wednesday its sales growth slowed in the third quarter as its business in China softened.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation before exceptionals was 241 million Swiss francs ($239.78 million), compared to the 247 million franc average in a Reuters poll. Sales rose 5 percent in local currencies to 1.6 billion francs, it said in a statement, compared to 1.627 billion in the poll.

In the second quarter, Clariant sales had risen 7 percent. ($1 = 1.0051 Swiss francs) (Reporting by John Miller, editing by John Revill)