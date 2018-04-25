UPDATE 1-Clariant posts Q1 sales beat as catalyst business recovers

(Adds comment from CEO, details)

ZURICH, April 25 (Reuters) - Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant confirmed its full-year and mid-term targets on Wednesday after revenue in the first three months of 2018 beat analyst expectations, helped by recovering demand for its chemical catalysts.

Sales rose 7 percent to 1.72 billion Swiss francs ($1.75 billion), beating the average analyst estimate of 1.68 billion francs in a Reuters poll.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation excluding one-time items rose to 268 million francs, compared to the 266 million poll estimate.

Clariant, 25 percent-owned by Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) since January, said first-quarter results made it confident it will boost sales and operating profit in 2018 as a favourable business environment continues through year’s end.

“The turnaround of the catalysis business has been confirmed,” Chief Executive Hariolf Kottmann said. “For 2018, we are on track to achieve our targets.”

At a stable 15.6 percent, Clariant’s operating profit margin before exceptional items remained outside its mid-term goal of 16 to 19 percent.

The oil and gas services business again dragged on earnings, although Kottmann cited “signs of improvement” as the price of oil hit $75.47 per barrel this week, the highest since November 2014.

Its smallest but fastest-growing business, for catalysts used to speed up other chemical reactions, saw sales rise 36 percent to 197 million francs. The division’s operating margin grew to 19.8 percent from 19 percent, as higher demand coupled with cost control drove profitability higher.

Clariant is coming off a raucous 12-month period, having announced a merger with Huntsman Corp last May only to have the tie-up scuttled by opposition from activist investor White Tale.

SABIC then stepped in to buy White Tale’s stake, with Clariant planning an update for shareholders on their combined plans this September.