UPDATE 1-Clariant says softer China weighs on sales growth

(John Miller)

ZURICH, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Clariant, whose top shareholder is Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Basic Industries (SABIC) , reported slowing third-quarter sales growth as Chinese demand softened and the Swiss speciality chemicals group saw a decline in the Middle East and Africa.

Third-quarter earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) before exceptionals were 241 million Swiss francs ($239.78 million), Clariant said on Wednesday, compared to the 247 million franc average in a Reuters poll.

Sales rose 5 percent in local currencies to 1.6 billion francs, compared to 1.627 billion in the poll, decelerating from the 7 percent rate during the second quarter.

Clariant, which took on four new board members from Saudi Arabia’s SABIC earlier this month amid the crisis over the killing of a journalist in the kingdom’s embassy in Istanbul, said its business in China could not keep up with a strong quarter from a year ago.

Results were also dented as sales in its catalysis business, one of Clariant’s pillars, fell 4 percent from a record quarter in 2017.

“Clariant expects the economic environment in mature markets, which represent a high comparable base, to remain solid, albeit grow at a slower pace,” it said in a statement. “Emerging markets are expected to remain broadly supportive.”

Its operating profit as a percentage of sales stagnated at 15 percent in the quarter and 15.3 percent in the first nine months, well shy of the margin of around 20 percent it is aiming for by 2021 as it deepens its partnership with SABIC.

The Muttenz, Switzerland-based company confirmed its 2018 outlook, saying it is confident to be able to achieve growth in local currency, as well as progression in operating cash flow, absolute EBITDA and EBITDA margin before exceptional items.