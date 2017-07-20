FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
UPDATE 1-Clariant says White Tale Holdings raises stake above 10 percent
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Fed worried about weak inflation
Economy
Fed worried about weak inflation
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Health
Opioid overdoses leading to more ICU admissions, deaths
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
Reuters Focus
Petronas 2.0: 'Whether crude is at $80 or $40, every dollar counts'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 20, 2017 / 5:36 AM / a month ago

UPDATE 1-Clariant says White Tale Holdings raises stake above 10 percent

1 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 20 (Reuters) - Activist investor Keith Meister's Corvex hedge fund and New York's 40 North have raised their stake in Clariant beyond 10 percent, the Swiss chemicals maker said on Thursday. "White Tale Holdings now hold a stake in excess of 10 percent (in Clariant)," the specialty chemicals maker said in a statement.

White Tale's expanded investment is the latest twist in its efforts to fight Clariant's planned merger with Huntsman Corp.

Earlier this month it emerged that White Tale had taken a 7.2 percent stake in Clariant, after the U.S investor said it did not believe the Huntsman deal was best way to unlock value.

Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.