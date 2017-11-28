FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Clariant's activist investor White Tale still wants strategic review
Sections
Featured
Pictures of the year 2017
Year in Review
Pictures of the year 2017
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Royal engagement
Prince Harry charts unfolding of love story with Markle
Publisher calls time
Breakingviews
Publisher calls time
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 28, 2017 / 5:53 AM / Updated an hour ago

Clariant's activist investor White Tale still wants strategic review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Clariant’s largest investor White Tale said on Tuesday it was disappointed by the specialty chemicals maker’s recent rejection of its request for an independent strategic review and said it would bring these matters to shareholders directly.

“White Tale has been consistent in both private conversations and in our public statements about the need for a thorough, independent review of all strategic alternatives,” said activist investor White Tale, adding that it currently holds more than 20 percent in Clariant. (Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.