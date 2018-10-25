FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 25, 2018 / 7:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Faurecia to buy Hitachi car navigation unit Clarion -Nikkei

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 25 (Reuters) - French car parts maker Faurecia SA is set to buy a majority stake in Japanese car navigation system maker Clarion Co from Hitachi Ltd for around 80 billion yen ($710 million), the Nikkei reported on Thursday.

Hitachi owned around 63.6 percent of Clarion shares as of end-March.

The report comes amid a flurry of deals among car components makers, which are trying to keep up with a shift by car makers into new technologies such as autonomous driving, connected cars and electric vehicles. ($1 = 112.1600 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

