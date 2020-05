LONDON, May 21 (Reuters) - Clarks, the British shoemaker and retailer, said on Thursday it would cut 900 jobs following a strategy review.

The 195-year old company said the cuts would be partially balanced by the creation of around 200 new roles.

It said 700 employees would leave the business over 18 months, with 160 going immediately from its global operations, including 108 at its headquarters in Street, southwest England. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Michael Holden)